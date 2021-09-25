Sports

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Andrews 41, North Georgia Falcons, Ga. 16

Anson County 33, Albemarle 0

Apex Middle Creek 37, Green Level 20

Arden Christ School 25, Charlotte Providence Day 21

Asheville 49, Asheville Erwin 14

Asheville Reynolds 61, Enka 0

Asheville Roberson 34, North Buncombe 0

Belmont South Point 42, Gastonia Huss 7

Bessemer City 32, Gastonia Highland Tech 8

Boonville Starmount 13, North Stokes 0

Burlington Williams 28, Orange 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 52, Rosman 13

Cameron Union Pines 55, Graham 18

Cary 53, Apex 42

Cary Panther Creek 30, Morrisville Green Hope 3

Central Davidson 34, Oxford Webb 6

Chapel Hill 49, East Chapel Hill 0

Charlotte Catholic 17, Charlotte Independence 6

Charlotte Latin 24, Charlotte Christian 22

Charlotte Myers Park 16, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 13, OT

Chatham Central 21, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 7

Chocowinity Southside 44, Goldsboro Rosewood 7

Claremont Bunker Hill 40, West Caldwell 0

Clayton Cleveland 58, South Garner 18

Concord 22, Central Cabarrus 20

Cornelius Hough 16, Chambers 10

Croatan 62, East Carteret 6

Currituck County 27, Camden County 26

David Crockett, Tenn. 28, Canton Pisgah 14

East Bend Forbush 48, West Wilkes 3

East Duplin 31, Kinston 27

East Forsyth 59, Davie County 21

East Gaston 50, Cherryville 14

East Mecklenburg 31, Charlotte Garinger 14

East Wake 28, Pikeville Aycock 14

Eastern Alamance 41, Western Alamance 20

Eastern Randolph 33, West Stanly 3

Elizabeth City Northeastern 38, Edenton Holmes 13

Faith Christian 32, Grace Christian-Raleigh 26

Farmville Central 27, Riverside Martin 20

Fayetteville Britt 27, Lumberton 7

Fayetteville Pine Forest 60, Western Harnett 6

Fayetteville Seventy-First 34, Gray's Creek 0

Fayetteville Westover 41, Harnett Central 13

Forest City Chase 47, McDowell County 14

Fuquay-Varina 42, Southeast Raleigh 8

Garner 21, Clayton 20

Gastonia Forestview 24, Gastonia Ashbrook 0

Greensboro Dudley 55, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

Greensboro Grimsley 55, Northwest Guilford 21

Greensboro Page 43, Jamestown Ragsdale 14

Greenville Conley 41, Jacksonville Northside 13

Greenville Rose 42, South Central Pitt 0

Havelock 34, Southern Durham 2

Hendersonville 56, Polk County 25

Hertford County 48, Pasquotank County 0

Hickory Grove Christian 48, South Wake 12

Hickory Ridge 45, Mooresville 19

High Point Christian Academy 40, Covenant Day School 6

Holly Ridge Dixon 52, Rocky Point Trask 32

Holly Springs 42, Friendship 35

Hope Mills South View 55, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Huntersville Hopewell 39, Charlotte Mallard Creek 0

Jacksonville 29, New Bern 28

John Paul II Catholic 18, Cary Christian 6

Jones County 14, East Columbus 13

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 27, Manteo 8

Kings Mountain 56, North Gaston 0

Kinston Parrott Academy 64, Rocky Mount Academy 42

Knightdale 33, Cape Fear 13

Lake Norman 14, Kannapolis Brown 13

Lake Norman Charter 45, Asheville Christian 8

Lasker Northeast def. Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston, forfeit

Lee County 34, Hoke County 6

Lincolnton 21, Newton-Conover 17

Maiden 20, West Lincoln 14

Matthews Butler 20, Charlotte Providence 0

Matthews Weddington 28, Charlotte Olympic 0

Mayodan McMichael 49, High Point Andrews 6

Mitchell County 55, Swannanoa Owen 27

Monroe Parkwood 50, Buford, S.C. 21

Morganton Patton 26, Madison County 13

Mount Airy 48, South Stokes 6

Mount Pleasant 56, Monroe Union Academy 0

Murphy 54, Union County, Ga. 24

Nash Central 15, Franklinton 14

Newton Grove Midway 33, Richlands 13

North Iredell 15, Hickory St. Stephens 6

North Lincoln 21, Hickory 6

North Moore 26, Bartlett Yancey 8

Northampton County 62, North Edgecombe 21

Northern Guilford 43, Southeast Guilford 6

Northern Nash 41, Bunn 14

Northwest Cabarrus 33, East Rowan 7

Pender County 62, Salemburg Lakewood 6

Pittsboro Northwood 34, Newton Grove Hobbton 14

R-S Central 41, Brevard 30

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 47, Charlotte Country Day 0

Raleigh Ravenscroft 41, North Wake Christian 6

Randleman 20, Montgomery Central 14, OT

Richmond County 28, Southern Pines Pinecrest 21

Robbinsville 35, Lenoir City, Tenn. 19

Robert B. Glenn 33, Pfafftown Reagan 13

Rockingham County 33, Greensboro Smith 0

Salisbury 69, West Davidson 6

Shelby 55, Mooresboro Jefferson 7

Shelby Crest 35, Belmont Cramer 16

South Brunswick 6, New Hanover County 3

South Davidson 12, Lexington 6

South Mecklenburg 44, Charlotte Berry Tech 10

SouthWest Edgecombe 61, Greene Central 20

Southern Alamance 22, Wendell Corinth Holders 7

Southern Guilford 28, Northeast Guilford 0

Southern Nash 56, Roanoke Rapids 14

Southwest Onslow 41, North Lenoir 20

Southwestern Randolph 17, Asheboro 7

Statesville 16, East Lincoln 6

Sylva Smoky Mountain 49, North Henderson 26

Tarboro 48, Bertie County 0

Thomasville 59, North Rowan 18

Thomasville Ledford 35, Clinton 18

Valdese Draughn 42, Avery County 22

Vance County 21, Northern Durham 20

Wallace-Rose Hill 76, South Lenoir 26

Warsaw Kenan 40, South Columbus 0

Wayne Christian 58, Pungo Christian 0

Waynesville Tuscola 21, Franklin 17

West Bladen 14, Fairmont 12

West Brunswick 40, Wilmington Ashley 29

West Cabarrus 10, Concord Cox Mill 6

West Charlotte 62, West Mecklenburg 13

West Craven 26, Washington 7

West Henderson 41, East Henderson 7

West Iredell 16, Newton Foard 8

West Rowan 55, South Rowan 16

Wilmington Hoggard 28, Topsail 7

Wilson Hunt 35, Smithfield-Selma 0

Winston-Salem Carver 28, Kernersville McGuinness 7

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 41, Winston-Salem Reynolds 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clinton vs. Red Springs, ppd.

Eastern Guilford vs. High Point Central, ccd.

Fayetteville Sanford vs. Erwin Triton, ppd.

Fayetteville Smith vs. Spring Lake Overhills, ppd.

King's Academy, Tenn. vs. Swain County, ccd.

Louisburg vs. Princeton, ccd.

Newton Grove Midway vs. St. Pauls, ppd.

Pembroke Swett vs. Cape Fear, ppd.

Perquimans vs. Robersonville South Creek, ccd.

Southern Wayne vs. West Johnston, ppd.

Union Hurricanes vs. Murphy, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

