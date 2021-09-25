Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adairsville 22, LaFayette 6
Allatoona 35, Wheeler 13
Apalachee 22, Eastside 21
Appling County 41, Wayne County 7
Archer 38, Dunwoody 0
Armuchee 45, Weaver, Ala. 7
Athens Academy 45, Hebron Christian Academy 13
Atkinson County 30, Turner County 28
Augusta Christian 48, First Baptist, S.C. 6
Augusta Prep 47, John Hancock 6
Baldwin 45, Westside-Macon 0
Bleckley County 21, Dodge County 19
Bowdon 35, Trion 13
Bremen 49, Clarkston 8
Brentwood 49, Trinity Christian-Dublin 14
Brookstone 29, Whitefield Academy 28
Brookwood 31, Marietta 26
Buford 41, Central Gwinnett 0
Burke County 41, Cross Creek 8
Cairo 21, Merritt Island, Fla. 3
Calhoun County 42, Baker County 0
Calvary Christian 59, Notre Dame Academy 14
Calvary Day 42, Strong Rock Christian 14
Cedar Grove def. Carver-Atlanta, forfeit
Cedar Shoals 42, East Hall 8
Central-Carrollton 35, Heard County 20
Chapel Hill 32, North Springs 7
Charlton County 35, Clinch County 34
Cherokee Bluff 40, Gilmer 6
Cherokee County, Ala. 53, Coosa 0
Coahulla Creek 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 12
Coffee 10, Camden County 7
Collins Hill 34, East Coweta 0
Colquitt County 52, Northside-Warner Robins 7
Columbia 34, Towers 6
Crisp County 30, Upson-Lee 8
Dacula 54, Lanier 20
Dade County 21, Pepperell 20
Darlington 21, King's Ridge 14
Dawson County 31, White County 28
Effingham County 34, South Effingham 0
Elbert County 28, Lincoln County 16
Fellowship Christian School 40, St. Francis 7
Gainesville 20, Hillgrove 7
Gordon Lee 19, Southeast Whitfield 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 24, Westminster 18
Haralson County 56, Banks County 0
Harlem 30, Richmond Academy 6
Holy Innocents' 51, Athens Christian 21
Houston County 20, Newton 13
Irwin County 21, Brooks County 13
Kell 40, South Cobb 13
Kennesaw Mountain 51, Lassiter 7
Marist 50, Harrison 28
Mary Persons 47, Central-Macon 16
Metter 46, Jenkins County 0
Mill Creek 28, Grayson 14
Miller Grove 72, Druid Hills 12
Milton 42, McEachern 29
Mitchell County def. Miller County, forfeit
Mount Vernon 42, George Walton 0
Mt. Pisgah Christian 20, Christian Heritage 7
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 26, Heritage School 14
Murphy, N.C. 54, Union County 24
Norcross 16, Meadowcreek 3
North Cobb 40, North Gwinnett 19
North Florida Christian, Fla. 50, Valwood 44
North Hall 38, West Hall 14
North Oconee 28, Madison County 0
Oconee County 35, Veterans 16
Oglethorpe County 31, Butler 0
Pacelli Catholic 22, Landmark Christian 0
Peachtree Ridge 14, Campbell 13
Pierce County 17, Fitzgerald 0
Pinewood Christian 38, Tiftarea 8
Rabun County 70, Pickens, S.C. 14
Ringgold 78, Murray County 0
Rome 45, Carrollton 27
Southwest Georgia Academy 66, Robert Toombs 46
St. Andrew's 35, Memorial Day 14
Starr's Mill 42, Harris County 20
Thomas County Central 24, Callaway 8
Tift County 24, Worth County 14
Towns County 14, Bethlehem Christian Academy 11
Unity Christian 36, Dominion Christian 6
Walton 31, Roswell 19
Washington County 46, Lamar County 20
Westlake 26, Shiloh 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grady vs. Villa Rica, ccd.
Midtown vs. Villa Rica, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
