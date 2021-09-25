Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adairsville 22, LaFayette 6

Allatoona 35, Wheeler 13

Apalachee 22, Eastside 21

Appling County 41, Wayne County 7

Archer 38, Dunwoody 0

Armuchee 45, Weaver, Ala. 7

Athens Academy 45, Hebron Christian Academy 13

Atkinson County 30, Turner County 28

Augusta Christian 48, First Baptist, S.C. 6

Augusta Prep 47, John Hancock 6

Baldwin 45, Westside-Macon 0

Bleckley County 21, Dodge County 19

Bowdon 35, Trion 13

Bremen 49, Clarkston 8

Brentwood 49, Trinity Christian-Dublin 14

Brookstone 29, Whitefield Academy 28

Brookwood 31, Marietta 26

Buford 41, Central Gwinnett 0

Burke County 41, Cross Creek 8

Cairo 21, Merritt Island, Fla. 3

Calhoun County 42, Baker County 0

Calvary Christian 59, Notre Dame Academy 14

Calvary Day 42, Strong Rock Christian 14

Cedar Grove def. Carver-Atlanta, forfeit

Cedar Shoals 42, East Hall 8

Central-Carrollton 35, Heard County 20

Chapel Hill 32, North Springs 7

Charlton County 35, Clinch County 34

Cherokee Bluff 40, Gilmer 6

Cherokee County, Ala. 53, Coosa 0

Coahulla Creek 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 12

Coffee 10, Camden County 7

Collins Hill 34, East Coweta 0

Colquitt County 52, Northside-Warner Robins 7

Columbia 34, Towers 6

Crisp County 30, Upson-Lee 8

Dacula 54, Lanier 20

Dade County 21, Pepperell 20

Darlington 21, King's Ridge 14

Dawson County 31, White County 28

Effingham County 34, South Effingham 0

Elbert County 28, Lincoln County 16

Fellowship Christian School 40, St. Francis 7

Gainesville 20, Hillgrove 7

Gordon Lee 19, Southeast Whitfield 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 24, Westminster 18

Haralson County 56, Banks County 0

Harlem 30, Richmond Academy 6

Holy Innocents' 51, Athens Christian 21

Houston County 20, Newton 13

Irwin County 21, Brooks County 13

Kell 40, South Cobb 13

Kennesaw Mountain 51, Lassiter 7

Marist 50, Harrison 28

Mary Persons 47, Central-Macon 16

Metter 46, Jenkins County 0

Mill Creek 28, Grayson 14

Miller Grove 72, Druid Hills 12

Milton 42, McEachern 29

Mitchell County def. Miller County, forfeit

Mount Vernon 42, George Walton 0

Mt. Pisgah Christian 20, Christian Heritage 7

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 26, Heritage School 14

Murphy, N.C. 54, Union County 24

Norcross 16, Meadowcreek 3

North Cobb 40, North Gwinnett 19

North Florida Christian, Fla. 50, Valwood 44

North Hall 38, West Hall 14

North Oconee 28, Madison County 0

Oconee County 35, Veterans 16

Oglethorpe County 31, Butler 0

Pacelli Catholic 22, Landmark Christian 0

Peachtree Ridge 14, Campbell 13

Pierce County 17, Fitzgerald 0

Pinewood Christian 38, Tiftarea 8

Rabun County 70, Pickens, S.C. 14

Ringgold 78, Murray County 0

Rome 45, Carrollton 27

Southwest Georgia Academy 66, Robert Toombs 46

St. Andrew's 35, Memorial Day 14

Starr's Mill 42, Harris County 20

Thomas County Central 24, Callaway 8

Tift County 24, Worth County 14

Towns County 14, Bethlehem Christian Academy 11

Unity Christian 36, Dominion Christian 6

Walton 31, Roswell 19

Washington County 46, Lamar County 20

Westlake 26, Shiloh 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grady vs. Villa Rica, ccd.

Midtown vs. Villa Rica, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

