Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abilene 0, Christ Preparatory Academy 0

Andale 58, Halstead 0

Arkansas City 24, Maize 17

Ashland 61, Moscow 12

Atchison 70, KC Harmon 0

BV Southwest 28, Leavenworth 21

Basehor-Linwood 57, KC Turner 6

Beloit 38, Ellsworth 7

Bucklin 63, South Central 18

Buhler 28, El Dorado 20

Caldwell 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 12

Caney Valley 36, Cherryvale 0

Central Plains 58, Chase 6

Chanute 48, Ulysses 0

Chaparral 53, Bluestem 8

Cheney 49, Hugoton 7

Cimarron 40, Southwestern Hts. 13

Clifton-Clyde 30, Burlingame 6

Colby 39, Smoky Valley 14

Columbus 41, Baxter Springs 14

Cunningham 64, Burrton 13

Derby 77, Salina South 7

Frankfort 59, BV Randolph 14

Frontenac 41, Iola 0

Galena 14, Parsons 6

Garden City 27, Hays 21

Garden Plain 50, Douglass 14

Hill City 52, Rawlins County 14

Hoisington 28, Phillipsburg 13

Holton 41, Sabetha 17

Humboldt 30, Eureka 14

Independence 41, Coffeyville 12

Inman 40, Oakley 0

KC East Christian 24, Schuyler County, Mo. 20, 4OT

Kapaun Mount Carmel 42, Great Bend 7

Kingman 35, Belle Plaine 0

Kinsley 58, Kiowa County 8

La Crosse 66, St. John 0

Lawrence Free State 21, Gardner-Edgerton 13

Lebo 54, Hartford 8

Liberal 36, Wichita Southeast 6

Little River 51, Lincoln 6

Madison/Hamilton 50, Udall 0

Marais des Cygnes Valley 58, Wakefield 12

Marion 20, Haven 18

Marmaton Valley 54, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 6

McPherson 21, Winfield 14, OT

Nemaha Central 20, Atchison County 0

Northern Valley 69, Rolla 6

Norwich 54, South Haven 6

Olathe West 20, Olathe North 6

Onaga 68, Linn 12

Osage City 62, West Franklin 13

Otis-Bison 50, Wilson 0

Pike Valley 54, Wetmore 6

Pittsburg 43, Fort Scott 14

Pittsburg Colgan 45, Fredonia 6

Plainville 36, Ell-Saline 0

Prairie View 49, Burlington 12

Pratt 62, Larned 27

Pretty Prairie 63, Fairfield 18

Remington 34, Sublette 6

Riverton 54, Neodesha 7

SM Northwest 56, SM North 15

Sedgwick 62, Stanton County 0

Silver Lake 54, Oskaloosa 0

Smith Center 50, Salina Sacred Heart 0

South Gray 52, Ness City 6

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 58, Southern Cloud 0

St. Mary's 54, Riverside 7

Thunder Ridge 54, Lakeside 8

Tonganoxie 28, Eudora 21

Topeka Hayden 36, Baldwin 0

Victoria 36, Sylvan-Lucas 22

Wamego 45, KC Washington 6

Wellsville 50, Jayhawk Linn 6

Weskan 37, Cheylin 33

Yates Center 54, Oswego 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Heights vs. Northeast-Arma, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

