Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abilene 0, Christ Preparatory Academy 0
Andale 58, Halstead 0
Arkansas City 24, Maize 17
Ashland 61, Moscow 12
Atchison 70, KC Harmon 0
BV Southwest 28, Leavenworth 21
Basehor-Linwood 57, KC Turner 6
Beloit 38, Ellsworth 7
Bucklin 63, South Central 18
Buhler 28, El Dorado 20
Caldwell 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 12
Caney Valley 36, Cherryvale 0
Central Plains 58, Chase 6
Chanute 48, Ulysses 0
Chaparral 53, Bluestem 8
Cheney 49, Hugoton 7
Cimarron 40, Southwestern Hts. 13
Clifton-Clyde 30, Burlingame 6
Colby 39, Smoky Valley 14
Columbus 41, Baxter Springs 14
Cunningham 64, Burrton 13
Derby 77, Salina South 7
Frankfort 59, BV Randolph 14
Frontenac 41, Iola 0
Galena 14, Parsons 6
Garden City 27, Hays 21
Garden Plain 50, Douglass 14
Hill City 52, Rawlins County 14
Hoisington 28, Phillipsburg 13
Holton 41, Sabetha 17
Humboldt 30, Eureka 14
Independence 41, Coffeyville 12
Inman 40, Oakley 0
KC East Christian 24, Schuyler County, Mo. 20, 4OT
Kapaun Mount Carmel 42, Great Bend 7
Kingman 35, Belle Plaine 0
Kinsley 58, Kiowa County 8
La Crosse 66, St. John 0
Lawrence Free State 21, Gardner-Edgerton 13
Lebo 54, Hartford 8
Liberal 36, Wichita Southeast 6
Little River 51, Lincoln 6
Madison/Hamilton 50, Udall 0
Marais des Cygnes Valley 58, Wakefield 12
Marion 20, Haven 18
Marmaton Valley 54, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 6
McPherson 21, Winfield 14, OT
Nemaha Central 20, Atchison County 0
Northern Valley 69, Rolla 6
Norwich 54, South Haven 6
Olathe West 20, Olathe North 6
Onaga 68, Linn 12
Osage City 62, West Franklin 13
Otis-Bison 50, Wilson 0
Pike Valley 54, Wetmore 6
Pittsburg 43, Fort Scott 14
Pittsburg Colgan 45, Fredonia 6
Plainville 36, Ell-Saline 0
Prairie View 49, Burlington 12
Pratt 62, Larned 27
Pretty Prairie 63, Fairfield 18
Remington 34, Sublette 6
Riverton 54, Neodesha 7
SM Northwest 56, SM North 15
Sedgwick 62, Stanton County 0
Silver Lake 54, Oskaloosa 0
Smith Center 50, Salina Sacred Heart 0
South Gray 52, Ness City 6
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 58, Southern Cloud 0
St. Mary's 54, Riverside 7
Thunder Ridge 54, Lakeside 8
Tonganoxie 28, Eudora 21
Topeka Hayden 36, Baldwin 0
Victoria 36, Sylvan-Lucas 22
Wamego 45, KC Washington 6
Wellsville 50, Jayhawk Linn 6
Weskan 37, Cheylin 33
Yates Center 54, Oswego 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Heights vs. Northeast-Arma, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
