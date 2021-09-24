Thursday’s Scores

Sports

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcoa 21, Knoxville West 20, 2OT

Oakland 29, Lipscomb Academy 21

Raleigh Egypt 21, Memphis Business 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

