Kluber scheduled to start as New York hosts Texas

Texas Rangers (55-96, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (85-67, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (6-5, 4.32 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Yankees: Corey Kluber (5-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -272, Rangers +224; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Adolis Garcia and the Rangers will take on the Yankees Wednesday.

The Yankees are 44-33 in home games in 2020. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .365.

The Rangers have gone 22-54 away from home. Texas is slugging .372 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a slugging percentage of .463.

The Yankees won the last meeting 7-1. Jordan Montgomery earned his sixth victory and Judge went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for New York. Dane Dunning took his ninth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 57 extra base hits and is batting .282.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 30 home runs and is batting .243.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rangers: 3-7, .228 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).