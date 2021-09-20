Sports

Australian ref to become 1st overseas official in EPL game

The Associated Press

LONDON

Australian referee Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to take charge of a game in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Gillett will referee the match between Watford and Newcastle, the league said Monday.

A former referee in Australia’s A-League, Gillett has been officiating in English soccer’s lower leagues since April 2019.

He was promoted to a panel of Premier League referees ahead of this season and has already worked as a video assistant referee.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Belgium recovers from 2-0 down to beat Bolivia in Davis Cup

September 20, 2021 11:10 AM

Sports

Mejia expected to start as Diamondbacks host the Braves

September 20, 2021 11:10 AM

Sports

Alexy scheduled to start for Texas against New York

September 20, 2021 11:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service