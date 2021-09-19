Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Prince George
Cougars 7, Blazers 6 (SO)
First Period
1. Kamloops, Seminoff 1 (Belton) 5:19.
2. Kamloops, Pillar 1 (Belton) 9:36 (sh).
3. Prince George, Hooker 1 (Kaddoura, Heidt) 9:53 (pp).
4. Prince George, Eastman 1 (MacAdams) 16:31.
5. Prince George, Heidt 1 (Hooker, Gronick) 18:10.
Penalties — Watterodt Kam (kneeing) 5:24; Seminoff Kam (roughing) 8:48.
Second Period
6. Kamloops, Seminoff 2 (Levis) 4:28.
7. Prince George, O'Brien 1 (unassisted) 17:27 (sh).
8. Kamloops, Seminoff 3 (Hammell, Bairos) 18:17 (pp).
Penalties — Dumanski Pg (holding) 14:57; Gronick Pg (slashing) 16:20.
Third Period
9. Prince George, Singer 1 (Brinson, Thornton) 8:30.
10. Kamloops, McCarry 2 (Minten, Bairos) 9:45.
11. Prince George, Ziemmer 2 (Kaddoura) 18:24 (pp).
12. Kamloops, Minten 1 (Lindgren, Pillar) 19:30.
Penalties — Minten Kam (inter. on goaltender) 0:51; Ziemmer Pg (tripping) 3:48; MacAdams Pg (slashing) 11:01; Hammell Kam (closing hand on puck) 17:09.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shootout — Prince George wins 1-0
Prince George: Ziemmer miss, Heidt goal, Reichle miss.
Kamloops: Pillar miss, Levis miss, Minten miss.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Kamloops: Makaj (25 shots, 19 saves). Prince George: Brennan (13 shots, 10 saves), Young (W, 10:53 second, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-4; Prince George: 2-4.
Referees — Anthony Maletta, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Caden Fanshaw, Tyler Garden.
Attendance — 962 at Prince George.
