HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Kelowna

The Associated Press

Rockets 4, Royals 1

First Period

1. Kelowna, Szturc 2 (unassisted) 0:26.

Penalties — Irvine Kel (interference) 18:21.

Second Period

2. Kelowna, Lee 1 (Irvine, Quiring) 0:52.

3. Kelowna, Poole 1 (Babcock, Price) 2:21 (pp).

Penalties — Smith Vic (roughing) 2:13; Babcock Kel (tripping) 5:20.

Third Period

4. Kelowna, Irvine 1 (Flamand, Lee) 4:24.

5. Victoria, Newans 1 (Bryks, Derungs) 15:11.

Penalties — Irvine Kel (interference) 17:05.

Shots on goal by

Goal — Victoria: Palmer (L, ), Cunningham (0:00 third, 10 shots, 9 saves). Kelowna: Cristiano (11 shots, 11 saves), Tisdale (W, 0:00 second, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 0-3; Kelowna: 1-1.

Referees — Josh Albinati, Carson Mintram. Linesmen — .

Attendance — 1,827 at Kelowna.

