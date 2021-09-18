Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Eastern (Greene) 28, N. White 27

Hammond Morton 20, Gary West 14

Lake Station 34, Indiana Deaf 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Football

No. 2 Georgia takes care of business vs. South Carolina

September 18, 2021 10:53 PM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 10:55 PM

Sports

Collier’s 2 fourth-quarter TDs cap N.C. Central comeback

September 18, 2021 10:55 PM

Health News

US, South Africa through to QF’s at Vancouver Sevens

September 18, 2021 10:55 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 10:53 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 10:53 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service