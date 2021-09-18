Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Eastern (Greene) 28, N. White 27
Hammond Morton 20, Gary West 14
Lake Station 34, Indiana Deaf 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Cambridge-Isanti def. Ellsworth, 25-13, 25-10
