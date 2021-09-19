Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Cypress Park 62, Cypress Springs 7
¶ The Woodlands College Park 38, Klein 24
CLASS 5A=
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 72, Houston Northside 0
¶ Fort Bend Willowridge 22, Houston Waltrip 10
¶ Katy Paetow 65, Fort Bend Kempner 0
¶ Richmond Foster 64, Houston Milby 0
CLASS 4A=
¶ Freeport Brazosport 48, Pasadena 0
OTHER=
¶ Yates 54, KIPP Sunnyside 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McDade vs. Concordia, ccd.
