Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Coeur d'Alene 43, North Creek, Wash. 42

Oroville, Wash. 13, Priest River 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

