Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Christ Preparatory Academy 51, Royal Valley 0
University Academy, Mo. 20, KC Bishop Ward 10
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Brett Gabbert threw two touchdown passes and AJ Mayer threw for another, and Miami of Ohio swarmed FCS-member Long Island 42-7.
Comments