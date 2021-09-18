Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adna 38, Morton/White Pass 6
Emerald Ridge 28, Olympia 26
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adna 38, Morton/White Pass 6
Emerald Ridge 28, Olympia 26
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
West Virginia survived No. 15 Virginia Tech’s furious rally from a 20-point deficit to beat the Hokies 27-21.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments