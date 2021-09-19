Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Creekside 41, Drew 0
Jenkins 28, Hilton Head Island, S.C. 6
Laney 42, Glenn Hills 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Creekside 41, Drew 0
Jenkins 28, Hilton Head Island, S.C. 6
Laney 42, Glenn Hills 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Inter Milan seems intent on successfully defending its Serie A title even without Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Conte.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments