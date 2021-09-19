Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Creekside 41, Drew 0

Jenkins 28, Hilton Head Island, S.C. 6

Laney 42, Glenn Hills 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

