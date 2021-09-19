Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Dreher 57, Edisto 7
Jenkins, Ga. 28, Hilton Head Island 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Dreher 57, Edisto 7
Jenkins, Ga. 28, Hilton Head Island 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the COVID-19 related IL due to general illness symptoms and selected the contract of right-hander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Durham before Saturday’s game against Detroit.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments