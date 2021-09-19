Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Dreher 57, Edisto 7

Jenkins, Ga. 28, Hilton Head Island 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 19, 2021 6:14 AM

