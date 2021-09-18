Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Hickory Home 42, Carolina Pride 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Hickory Home 42, Carolina Pride 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes to the mound Saturday and the Cubs will give Justin Steele the start.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments