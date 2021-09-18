Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bristol 21, Pennington, N.J. 15

Central Bucks East 35, Bensalem 27

Chester 28, Interboro 27

Conestoga 40, Lower Merion 14

Delaware Valley 49, Wilkes-Barre Area 10

Erie McDowell 38, Butler 21

Frankford 14, Mastery Charter North 0

Germantown Academy 23, Olney Charter 12

Kiski School 29, Hunting Valley University, Ohio 14

Lackawanna Trail 42, Susquehanna 7

Malvern Prep 21, Archbishop Wood 0

Mercersburg Academy 42, Valley Forge Military 28

Nazareth Area 42, Bethlehem Catholic 41

Peddie, N.J. 45, Academy of the New Church 22

Pequea Valley 17, Jenkintown 14

Perkiomen School 50, Delco Christian 6

Pottsville 47, Blue Mountain 14

Redbank Valley 55, Sheffield 6

Scranton Holy Cross 43, Columbia-Montour 20

Shippensburg 37, Susquehanna Township 7

South Philadelphia 28, Overbrook 14

Steelton-Highspire 53, Juniata 19

Tamaqua 34, Pen Argyl 14

Western Beaver 20, Beaver Area 14

Westinghouse 41, Allderdice 12

Wilson 24, Saucon Valley 22

Wyomissing 47, Hamburg 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

