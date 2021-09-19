Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Viera 44, East River 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Miami vs. Miami Edison, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Gary Sánchez failed to catch a foul popup that led to a seven-run fifth inning capped by Andrés Giménez's three-run homer, and the Cleveland Indians routed the Yankees 11-3 on Saturday to slow New York's playoff run.
