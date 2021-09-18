Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Audubon 35, Haddon Heights 25

Bergen Catholic 28, Delbarton 19

Colts Neck 33, Matawan 0

Edison 28, St. Joseph-Metuchen 20

Immaculata 41, Shabazz 13

Keyport 45, Point Pleasant Beach 26

Lyndhurst 50, Manchester Regional 14

Monmouth 34, Keansburg 7

Morris Knolls 38, Morristown 7

Pascack Hills 34, Dwight-Morrow 0

Ramsey 28, Passaic Valley 14

River Dell 31, Westwood 20

Wallkill Valley 37, Kinnelon 7

Woodrow Wilson 44, Haddonfield 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
