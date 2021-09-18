Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Audubon 35, Haddon Heights 25
Bergen Catholic 28, Delbarton 19
Colts Neck 33, Matawan 0
Edison 28, St. Joseph-Metuchen 20
Immaculata 41, Shabazz 13
Keyport 45, Point Pleasant Beach 26
Lyndhurst 50, Manchester Regional 14
Monmouth 34, Keansburg 7
Morris Knolls 38, Morristown 7
Pascack Hills 34, Dwight-Morrow 0
Ramsey 28, Passaic Valley 14
River Dell 31, Westwood 20
Wallkill Valley 37, Kinnelon 7
Woodrow Wilson 44, Haddonfield 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
