Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Mahtomedi 28, Hill-Murray 14

Winona 23, Byron 16

Baseball

Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave from Braves extended

September 18, 2021 4:40 PM

Boston Colleges goes to 3-0 with 28-3 win over Temple

September 18, 2021 4:38 PM

Eagles sign Josh Sweat to three-year contract extension worth up to $42 million

September 18, 2021 4:35 PM
