Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Belle Chasse 35, South Plaquemines 6
Carver 54, Riverside Academy 0
East Feliciana 39, Kentwood 13
Grand Lake 37, Jeanerette 0
Haynes Academy 46, Lusher 6
Pope John Paul 40, Thomas Jefferson 13
Shaw 7, Ehret 0
St. Amant 42, Kennedy 24
St. Charles Catholic 3, De La Salle 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 13, Loranger 7, OT
Zachary 45, St. Augustine 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Jefferson vs. St. Helena, ccd.
Helen Cox vs. M.L. King Charter, ccd.
South Plaquemines vs. Istrouma, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
