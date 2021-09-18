Sports

Shampklin rushes for 183 yards, Harvard eases by Georgetown

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Aaron Shampklin carried it 14 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns, Charlie Dean passed for two scores and Harvard beat Georgetown 44-9 on Saturday.

Harvard scored a touchdown on its opening three drives and cruised. Aidan Borguet rushed for 56-yard touchdown, Dean connected with Kaedyn Odermann for a 31-yard score, and Shampklin added a 36-yard scoring run for his first TD since Nov. 3 2018.

Borguet finished with 80 yards rushing for Harvard (1-0), which played for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019. The Crimson is 5-0 against the Hoyas since 2014, outscoring them 195-31.

Joseph Brunell was 20-of-37 passing for 249 yards for Georgetown (1-1), which faces another Ivy League school next week at Columbia. Cameron Crayton caught seven passes for 114 yards and Joshua Tomas added 56 yards with a touchdown.

September 18, 2021 6:14 PM
