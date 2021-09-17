Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Billings Central 37, Havre 7
Billings West 42, Great Falls 0
Bozeman 31, Belgrade 0
Browning 40, East Helena 22
Butte 48, Kalispell Flathead 7
Chinook 50, Hays-Lodgepole 14
Columbia Falls 48, Libby 0
Dillon 36, Sidney 14
Fairview 62, Lodge Grass 20
Fort Benton 27, Belt 20
Frenchtown 47, Corvallis 6
Glasgow 50, Colstrip 0
Great Falls Russell 56, Billings Skyview 14
Hamilton 49, Butte Central 14
Helena Capital 49, Missoula Big Sky 0
Laurel 28, Lewistown (Fergus) 21
Malta 41, Shepherd 12
Miles City 42, Glendive 24
Missoula Loyola 39, Conrad 12
Missoula Sentinel 29, Kalispell Glacier 21
Park City 52, Lone Peak 14
Polson 62, Ronan 8
Red Lodge 16, Big Timber 7
Richey-Lambert 56, Gardiner 0
Roundup 28, Wolf Point 27, OT
Three Forks 33, Anaconda 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
