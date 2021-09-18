Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Christian 35, St. Aloysius 6

Amite School 36, Enterprise Lincoln 14

Amory 38, North Pontotoc 7

Belmont 47, Hatley 0

Biggersville 46, Walnut 8

Bogue Chitto 7, Mize 0

Calhoun Aca. 54, Kemper Aca. 0

Cathedral 41, Pisgah 14

Central Holmes 24, Delta Streets 6

Christian Collegiate 66, Discovery Christian 0

Clarkdale 42, Sebastopol 14

Columbia 56, West Marion 0

Copiah Aca. 45, Brookhaven Academy 7

East Union 42, Eupora 34

Enterprise Clarke 40, Stringer 0

Ethel 43, East Rankin Aca. 0

Forest 21, Northeast Lauderdale 14

Gautier 30, Moss Point 26

Greene County 49, St. Martin 48

Grenada 27, DeSoto Central 20

Gulfport 34, Germantown 13

Hancock 42, Lanier 8

Hartfield Academy 47, Bayou Aca. 0

Houston 46, Corinth 24

Indianola Aca. 46, Washington School 6

Kossuth 38, Tishomingo County 12

LR Christian, Ark. 59, Center Hill 0

Lafayette 34, Oxford 23

Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 53, Hernando 28

Lawrence County 32, Taylorsville 20

Leake Aca. 23, Simpson Aca. 14

Lutcher, La. 62, West Harrison 34

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 35, Jackson Aca. 7

Magee 32, Collins 6

Mantachie 42, Thrasher 0

Mendenhall 34, Jefferson Davis County 27

Meridian 41, Hattiesburg 35

Nanih Waiya 10, French Camp 0

Neshoba Central 48, Holmes County Central 14

New Albany 42, Booneville 14

New Hope 24, Itawamba AHS 0

Newton County 28, Union 6

Northeast Jones 27, South Jones 6

Okolona 28, Hamilton 8

Park Place Christian Academy 19, Wayne Aca. 16

Pascagoula 49, Vancleave 28

Pass Christian 17, St. Stanislaus 7

Pearl 47, Biloxi 21

Poplarville 35, Terry 16

Quitman 41, Kemper County 33

Raleigh 26, Seminary 13

Raymond 34, Yazoo County 14

Resurrection Catholic 30, St. Patrick 0

Richton 6, Puckett 0

Ridgeland 42, Provine 0

Sacred Heart 34, Salem 6

Scott Central 26, Bay Springs 12

Smithville 33, Alcorn Central 20

St. Joseph-Greenville 36, Carroll Aca. 0

Stone 50, Forrest Co. AHS 28

Sumrall 28, Pearl River Central 21

Tupelo 38, Columbus 14

Tylertown 22, South Pike 0

Vicksburg 46, Forest Hill 0

Water Valley 21, Calhoun City 20

Wayne County 28, George County 14

West Lauderdale 49, Southeast Lauderdale 15

West Lowndes 58, Noxapater 0

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 32, Newton Co. Aca. 0

Winona 57, Philadelphia 14

Winston Aca. 34, Winona Christian 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

