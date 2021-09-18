Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Christian 35, St. Aloysius 6
Amite School 36, Enterprise Lincoln 14
Amory 38, North Pontotoc 7
Belmont 47, Hatley 0
Biggersville 46, Walnut 8
Bogue Chitto 7, Mize 0
Calhoun Aca. 54, Kemper Aca. 0
Cathedral 41, Pisgah 14
Central Holmes 24, Delta Streets 6
Christian Collegiate 66, Discovery Christian 0
Clarkdale 42, Sebastopol 14
Columbia 56, West Marion 0
Copiah Aca. 45, Brookhaven Academy 7
East Union 42, Eupora 34
Enterprise Clarke 40, Stringer 0
Ethel 43, East Rankin Aca. 0
Forest 21, Northeast Lauderdale 14
Gautier 30, Moss Point 26
Greene County 49, St. Martin 48
Grenada 27, DeSoto Central 20
Gulfport 34, Germantown 13
Hancock 42, Lanier 8
Hartfield Academy 47, Bayou Aca. 0
Houston 46, Corinth 24
Indianola Aca. 46, Washington School 6
Kossuth 38, Tishomingo County 12
LR Christian, Ark. 59, Center Hill 0
Lafayette 34, Oxford 23
Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 53, Hernando 28
Lawrence County 32, Taylorsville 20
Leake Aca. 23, Simpson Aca. 14
Lutcher, La. 62, West Harrison 34
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 35, Jackson Aca. 7
Magee 32, Collins 6
Mantachie 42, Thrasher 0
Mendenhall 34, Jefferson Davis County 27
Meridian 41, Hattiesburg 35
Nanih Waiya 10, French Camp 0
Neshoba Central 48, Holmes County Central 14
New Albany 42, Booneville 14
New Hope 24, Itawamba AHS 0
Newton County 28, Union 6
Northeast Jones 27, South Jones 6
Okolona 28, Hamilton 8
Park Place Christian Academy 19, Wayne Aca. 16
Pascagoula 49, Vancleave 28
Pass Christian 17, St. Stanislaus 7
Pearl 47, Biloxi 21
Poplarville 35, Terry 16
Quitman 41, Kemper County 33
Raleigh 26, Seminary 13
Raymond 34, Yazoo County 14
Resurrection Catholic 30, St. Patrick 0
Richton 6, Puckett 0
Ridgeland 42, Provine 0
Sacred Heart 34, Salem 6
Scott Central 26, Bay Springs 12
Smithville 33, Alcorn Central 20
St. Joseph-Greenville 36, Carroll Aca. 0
Stone 50, Forrest Co. AHS 28
Sumrall 28, Pearl River Central 21
Tupelo 38, Columbus 14
Tylertown 22, South Pike 0
Vicksburg 46, Forest Hill 0
Water Valley 21, Calhoun City 20
Wayne County 28, George County 14
West Lauderdale 49, Southeast Lauderdale 15
West Lowndes 58, Noxapater 0
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 32, Newton Co. Aca. 0
Winona 57, Philadelphia 14
Winston Aca. 34, Winona Christian 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
