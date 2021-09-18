Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alabama Christian Academy 48, Dale County 14

Alexandria 51, Corner 15

Aliceville 37, Cold Springs 0

American Christian Academy 34, Bibb County 12

Andalusia 58, Charles Henderson 28

Arab 24, Southside-Gadsden 7

Ariton 27, G.W. Long 21

Auburn 40, Jeff Davis 7

Autauga Academy 43, Clarke Prep 7

B.B. Comer 55, Ranburne 28

B.T. Washington 26, Bullock County 6

Baker 43, Mary Montgomery 0

Boaz 28, Sardis 0

Bob Jones 29, Florence 21

Brantley 53, Pleasant Home 0

Brooks 42, Deshler 14

Carbon Hill 30, Holly Pond 24, OT

Carroll-Ozark 31, Headland 7

Catholic-Montgomery 49, Beulah 0

Center Point 40, Moody 11

Central - Clay County 35, Beauregard 0

Central-Florence 20, Rogers 17

Central-Phenix City 36, Enterprise 27

Central-Tuscaloosa 25, Marbury 7

Cherokee County 40, White Plains 0

Clarke County 15, Saint Luke's Episcopal 7

Clay-Chalkville 50, Minor 7

Cleveland 20, Spring Garden 13

Colbert County 25, Hatton 24

Colbert Heights 20, Clements 12

Conecuh Springs 45, Marshall Christian 0

Coosa Christian 42, Appalachian 32

Crenshaw Christian Academy 47, South Choctaw Academy 21

Cullman 29, Hazel Green 21

Daphne 21, Foley 13

Decatur 16, Buckhorn 14

Decatur Heritage 46, Shoals Christian 0

Demopolis 53, Shelby County 7

East Lawrence 20, Danville 7

East Limestone 49, Brewer 7

Elba 54, Cottonwood 24

Etowah 28, Ashville 0

Eufaula def. Park Crossing, forfeit

Excel 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 19

Fairfield 36, John Carroll Catholic 6

Fairhope 37, Davidson 7

Fairview 49, West Point 21

Fayette County 28, Oak Grove 0

Flomaton 21, Chickasaw 14

Florala 14, Red Level 0

Francis Marion 38, Central Coosa 14

Fruitdale 14, Choctaw County 6

Gadsden 29, Spain Park 26

Gardendale def. Jasper, forfeit

Geneva 40, Ashford 6

Geneva County 49, Abbeville 6

Geraldine 26, Plainview 20

Good Hope 47, Hanceville 28

Gordo 38, Haleyville 0

Greensboro 50, Monroe County 0

Gulf Shores 27, Robertsdale 13

Guntersville 58, Douglas 6

Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 8

Handley 26, Cleburne County 7

Helena 37, Pelham 34

Hokes Bluff 48, Glencoe 0

Holt 39, Sumter Central High School 0

Holtville 31, Talladega 22

Homewood 49, Woodlawn 14

Hoover 28, Oak Mountain 21

Horseshoe Bend 38, Randolph County 8

Houston Academy 35, Slocomb 25

Houston County 28, Zion Chapel 18

Hubbard 18, Phillips-Bear Creek 6

Hubbertville 44, Meek 14

Hueytown 38, Hillcrest 30

Ider 41, Section 40

J.U. Blacksher 35, Washington County 0

Jackson 40, Selma 8

Jackson Olin 36, Pinson Valley 28

Jacksonville 35, Munford 12

James Clemens 43, Huntsville 40

Keith def. A.L. Johnson, forfeit

Kinston 10, Georgiana 6

Lanett 44, LaFayette 6

Lauderdale County 54, Elkmont 0

Lee-Scott Academy 31, Macon-East 14

Leeds 41, Hayden 0

Leroy 13, Thomasville 9

Lexington 32, Sheffield 14

Lincoln 14, St. Clair County 0

Luverne 41, Highland Home 0

Madison Academy 33, North Jackson 0

Mae Jemison 28, Lee-Huntsville 22

Maplesville 49, Loachapoka 0

Marengo 40, McIntosh 12

Marion County 20, Berry 14, OT

McAdory 47, Bessemer City 0

McGill-Toolen 59, Citronelle 0

Millry 62, Southern Choctaw 6

Montevallo 49, Wilcox Central 8

Montgomery Academy 49, Prattville Christian Academy 13

Morgan Academy 36, Southern Academy 12

Mountain Brook 31, Shades Valley 0

Muscle Shoals 27, Athens 13

New Hope 14, St. John Paul II Catholic 7

Northridge 35, Brookwood 18

Northside 40, Hamilton 18

Notasulga 32, Billingsley 6

Oakman 27, J.B. Pennington 13

Oneonta 24, Dora 9

Opp 55, Daleville 0

Orange Beach 38, Greene County 12

Oxford 35, Pell City 10

Parker 41, Wenonah 12

Patrician Academy 34, Tuscaloosa Academy 12

Pickens County 28, Lynn 7

Piedmont 70, Weaver 13

Pike Liberal Arts 56, Edgewood Academy 0

Pike Road 55, Rehobeth 0

Pisgah 56, Whitesburg Christian 14

Pleasant Grove 55, Carver-Birmingham 12

Prattville 24, Dothan 7

Priceville 18, Wilson 0

Randolph School 35, Madison County 21

Red Bay 54, Tharptown 7

Reeltown 42, Goshen 0

Robert E. Lee 28, Russell County 14

Russellville 43, Lawrence County 0

Saks 16, Ohatchee 7

Samson 36, McKenzie 28

Saraland 31, Blount 0

Sipsey Valley 40, Jemison 28

South Lamar 47, Brilliant 0

Southeastern 32, Sand Rock 28

Southern Prep 35, Stewart County, Ga. 6

Southside-Selma 42, Hale County 13

Spanish Fort 27, Baldwin County 7

Sparkman 38, Austin 21

Springville 24, Scottsboro 21

St. James 43, Straughn 6

St. Paul's 10, Faith Academy 7

Stanhope Elmore 34, Chilton County 13

Sumiton Christian 48, Woodville 0

Sweet Water 39, Jay, Fla. 7

Sylvania 35, Collinsville 7

T.R. Miller 14, Bayside Academy 0

Tallassee 48, Elmore County 10

Tanner 14, North Sand Mountain 6

Theodore 27, Murphy 6

Thompson 42, Hewitt-Trussville 9

Thorsby def. Calhoun, forfeit

Trinity Presbyterian 52, Pike County 0

Trion, Ga. 49, Cedar Bluff 0

Valley Head 64, Gaylesville 42

Vestavia Hills 50, Tuscaloosa County 0

Vincent 48, Fayetteville 21

Vinemont 49, Tarrant 0

Wadley 43, Winterboro 22

Walter Wellborn 57, Pleasant Valley 8

Waterloo 46, Vina 0

West End 53, Gaston 8

West Limestone 31, West Morgan 14

Westbrook Christian 41, Locust Fork 13

Westminster Christian Academy 24, DAR 22

Wetumpka 28, Benjamin Russell 7

Wicksburg 60, New Brockton 18

Williamson 42, W.S. Neal 0

Winfield 48, Susan Moore 7

Winston County 14, Addison 8

Woodland 43, Donoho 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

