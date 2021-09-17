Sports

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup 39, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0

Adrian 28, Sleepy Eye 6

Aitkin 22, Two Harbors 14

Andover 42, Rogers 10

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 30, Lake of the Woods 14

Barnesville 28, Pelican Rapids 14

Becker 21, Chisago Lakes 14

Benson 40, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12

Blaine 26, Champlin Park 25

Blooming Prairie 33, United South Central 6

Bloomington Jefferson 21, Apple Valley 20

Bloomington Kennedy 40, Minneapolis Washburn 0

Blue Earth Area 48, Jackson County Central 14

Brainerd 35, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

Breck 52, Concordia Academy 9

Brooklyn Center 15, Minneapolis South 13

Buffalo 29, Delano 0

Cambridge-Isanti 21, St. Cloud Tech 0

Centennial 41, Totino-Grace 7

Chanhassen 14, Spring Lake Park 7

Chaska 41, Benilde-St. Margaret's 14

Chatfield 30, Caledonia 0

Clearbrook-Gonvick 28, Cass Lake-Bena 8

Dassel-Cokato 35, Annandale 27

Detroit Lakes 28, Thief River Falls 0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 48, Perham 0

Duluth East 25, Hermantown 22

East Grand Forks 27, Park Rapids 0

East Ridge 34, Hopkins 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Holdingford 7

Elk River 68, Coon Rapids 33

Esko 54, Proctor 8

Fairmont 41, Jordan 18

Fergus Falls 13, Pequot Lakes 6

Fertile-Beltrami 49, Park Christian 7

Fridley 34, St. Anthony 12

G-F-W 48, Cleveland 6

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 28, Win-E-Mac 22

Grand Rapids 20, Cloquet 13

Hancock 38, Rothsay 8

Hastings 28, Simley 14

Hawley 41, Crookston 18

Hill City/Northland 32, Cromwell 7

Hills-Beaver Creek 45, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 12

Irondale 34, Tartan 3

Kittson County Central 33, Northern Freeze 0

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 34, LeSueur-Henderson 6

Lake Park-Audubon 51, Red Lake 0

Lakeview 61, MACCRAY 0

Lakeville South 42, Eden Prairie 7

Lanesboro 38, LeRoy-Ostrander 27

Litchfield 21, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7

Mahnomen/Waubun 41, Warroad 6

Mankato West 42, Owatonna 0

Maple Grove 35, Minnetonka 7

Marshall 45, New Ulm 8

Melrose 27, Minnewaska 22

Minneapolis North 35, North St. Paul 12

Minneota 61, Lac qui Parle Valley 0

Moose Lake/Willow River 36, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

Mound Westonka 27, Park Center 21

Mountain Iron-Buhl 48, Ogilvie 26

Mountain Lake Area 43, Edgerton/Ellsworth 0

Murray County Central 33, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 22

Nevis 34, Blackduck 18

New London-Spicer 35, Holy Family Catholic 14

New Prague 56, Austin 30

New Richland-H-E-G 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

New Ulm Cathedral 48, St. James Area 30

North Branch 50, Mora 0

Northfield 31, Rochester John Marshall 7

Osakis 45, Staples-Motley 0

Osseo 46, Forest Lake 20

Pine City 32, Hibbing 21

Pipestone 34, Sibley East 9

Polk County West 42, Fosston 6

Princeton 63, Little Falls 35

Prior Lake 42, Edina 21

Providence Academy 38, Academy Force 16

Red Lake County 46, Bagley 22

Red Wing 32, Albert Lea 7

Redwood Valley 8, Maple River 7

Robbinsdale Cooper 49, Robbinsdale Armstrong 14

Rochester Mayo 42, Rochester Century 0

Rocori 22, St. Cloud Apollo 20

Rosemount 17, Lakeville North 0

Royalton 14, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 13

Rush City 36, Crosby-Ironton 8

Rushford-Peterson 42, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14

Sauk Centre 43, Paynesville 26

Sauk Rapids-Rice 27, Alexandria 13

Shakopee 63, Farmington 20

Silver Bay 34, McGregor 24

Spectrum 14, Columbia Heights 12

Spring Grove 28, Mabel-Canton 26

Springfield 40, Wabasso 28

St. Agnes 39, St. Croix Lutheran 0

St. Charles 34, Goodhue 33

St. Louis Park 31, Two Rivers 7

St. Peter 46, Worthington 6

St. Thomas Academy 41, Cretin-Derham Hall 14

Stewartville 35, Faribault 26

Stillwater 42, Roseville 7

Triton 48, Dover-Eyota 19

Verndale 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0

Waconia 21, Orono 7

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 18, Stephen-Argyle 13

Waseca 22, Tri-City United 8

Watertown-Mayer 32, Albany 8

Wayzata 34, St. Michael-Albertville 14

West Central/Ashby 34, Pillager 0

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 18

White Bear Lake 26, Mounds View 20

Willmar 65, Big Lake 0

Winona Cotter 33, Wabasha-Kellogg 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Paul Harding/Humboldt vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

