Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcoa def. Pigeon Forge, forfeit
Anderson County 31, South Doyle 28
Austin-East 42, Northview Academy 8
BGA 45, Davidson Academy 30
Baylor 42, Pope John Paul II 21
Beech 40, Clarksville 7
Bell Buckle 24, Grace Baptist 23
Bradley Central 28, Knoxville Hardin Valley 0
CBHS 42, Briarcrest 35, 2OT
CPA 49, Goodpasture 10
Cane Ridge 42, LaVergne 7
Cannon County 39, Lookout Valley 0
Cascade 21, Richland 14
Chattanooga Central 23, Red Bank 21
Chattanooga Christian 47, Notre Dame 3
Clay County 20, Jo Byrns 6
Cleveland 27, Farragut 24
Collierville 45, Cordova 7
Columbia 31, Nolensville 7
Cornersville 21, Collinwood 0
Covington 30, Ripley 20
DCA 52, Columbia Academy 7
David Crockett 40, Tennessee 14
DeKalb County 35, Cumberland County 10
Dobyns-Bennett 28, West Ridge 14
Dresden 41, Gleason 0
Dyer County 55, Southwind 0
Dyersburg 48, Bolivar Central 0
ECS 8, Olive Branch, Miss. 7
East Hickman 53, Adamsville 27
East Nashville Literature 58, Jackson County 0
East Robertson 21, Harpeth 0
Elizabethton 56, Grainger 0
Ensworth 40, MUS 7
Fairview 41, Cheatham County 6
Fayetteville 52, Moore County 31
Forrest 33, Summertown 7
Gatlinburg-Pittman 49, Union County 6
Germantown 28, Bartlett 0
Giles County 57, Community 8
Gordonsville 21, Stewart County 7
Grace Christian - Franklin 40, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 6
Green Hill 21, Hillsboro 20
Greenback 20, Oliver Springs 14
Greeneville 63, Volunteer 7
Hampton 48, Happy Valley 0
Hardin County 47, Chester County 13
Harriman 45, Sunbright 0
Haywood County 40, Milan 7
Hendersonville 41, Gallatin 7
Henry County 48, Clarksville NW 0
Hixson 34, East Ridge 14
Huntingdon 54, Houston County 0
Independence 38, Franklin 7
Jackson North Side 30, South Gibson 27
Jackson South Side 41, Liberty Magnet 0
Jefferson County 28, Morristown East 12
Karns 41, Campbell County 34
King's Academy 28, Friendship Christian 21
Kingston 17, Sweetwater 9
Kirby 14, Wooddale 0
Knoxville Carter 34, Coalfield 30
Knoxville Central 51, Heritage 0
Knoxville Halls 63, Cocke County 6
Knoxville Webb 24, CAK 23
Knoxville West 20, Sevier County 19
Lake County 42, Humboldt 0
Lausanne Collegiate 53, Hernando, Miss. 28
Lebanon 28, Coffee County 14
Lexington 41, McNairy Central 0
Lincoln County 21, Spring Hill 20
Lipscomb Academy 45, Franklin Road Academy 7
Loudon 47, Signal Mountain 17
MBA 10, Father Ryan 7
Macon County 37, Livingston Academy 0
Marion County 31, Bledsoe County 10
Marshall County 55, Hillwood 0
Maryville 42, Bearden 6
McCallie 44, Knoxville Catholic 7
McGavock 12, Dickson County 7
McKenzie 63, Perry County 0
McMinn Central 20, Brainerd 18
McMinn County 37, Howard 0
Meigs County 41, Tellico Plains 0
Melrose 32, Fayette Ware 29
Memphis Central 57, Brighton 38
Memphis East 50, Hamilton 26
Middle Tennessee Christian 28, Trinity Christian Academy 11
Midway 40, Wartburg Central 14
Millington 20, Bolton 13
Monterey 43, Rockwood 14
Montgomery Central 63, Glencliff 0
Morristown West 34, Daniel Boone 28
Mt. Juliet 44, White County 32
Munford 48, Memphis Overton 6
Murphy, N.C. 63, Cherokee 23
Nashville Christian 47, Clarksville Academy 14
North Greene 38, Red Boiling Springs 14
Oak Ridge 36, Lenoir City 0
Oakhaven 36, Manassas 0
Oakland 49, Siegel 7
Obion County 20, Crockett County 19
Oneida 21, York Institute 10
Oneida 26, Marcellus, N.Y. 20
Page 32, Franklin County 15
Peabody 42, Greenfield 12
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 48, Lawrence County 0
Portland 21, Clarksville NE 20
Powell 30, Clinton 0
Raleigh Egypt 32, Douglass 0
Ravenwood 21, Brentwood 16
Rhea County 35, Ooltewah 7
Ridgeway 38, Craigmont 0
Riverdale 33, Rockvale 0
Riverside 54, Scotts Hill 7
Rosemark Academy 41, Fayette Academy 21
Rossview 25, West Creek 6
Sale Creek 34, Copper Basin 20
Science Hill 55, William Blount 27
Sequatchie County 41, Grundy County 0
Seymour 42, Sullivan East 7
Silverdale Baptist Academy 33, Boyd Buchanan 29
Smyrna 42, Antioch 6
Soddy Daisy 46, Sequoyah 12
South Fulton 26, Fulton Co., Ky. 24
South Greene 45, Cumberland Gap 6
South Pittsburg 49, Whitwell 3
Springfield 47, Kenwood 0
St. George's 23, Freedom Prep 6
Stewarts Creek 45, Blackman 35
Stratford 41, Maplewood 18
Summit 36, Centennial 0
Trezevant 36, Sheffield 8
Trousdale County 16, Westmoreland 7
Tullahoma 49, Creek Wood 10
Tyner Academy 50, Polk County 21
Unaka 62, Jellico 20
Union City 14, Gibson County 12
University-Jackson 55, FACS 6
Upperman 27, Stone Memorial 9
Walker Valley 19, Smith County 13, 3OT
Warren County 21, Cookeville 14
Watertown 38, Whites Creek 8
West Carroll 43, Halls 12
West Greene 22, Johnson County 14
Westview 41, Camden Central 0
White House 36, Waverly Central 34
White House-Heritage 42, Sycamore 16
White Station 28, Arlington 24
Whitehaven 24, Houston 10
Wilson Central 49, Hunters Lane 20
Zion Christian Academy 35, Eagleville 27
