Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen 20, Elkton 16

Albert Einstein 47, Walt Whitman 6

Archbishop Spalding 49, Archbishop Curley 0

Atholton 57, Centennial 12

Baltimore Douglass 19, Lake Clifton 0

Baltimore Poly 32, Edmondson-Westside 16

Bel Air 28, North Harford 6

Broadneck 38, Bullis 7

Brunswick 21, Boonsboro 13

C. H. Flowers 14, Eleanor Roosevelt 7

Cambridge/SD 32, James M. Bennett 14

Clarksburg 13, Wootton 6

Col. Richardson 61, Washington 0

Concordia Prep 14, Avalon 12

Dematha 38, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 0

Dundalk 14, Perry Hall 7

Edgewood 54, C. Milton Wright 22

Fairmont Heights 40, Friendly 0

Fallston 21, Perryville 13

Francis Scott Key 16, Winters Mill 0

Frederick 63, Wheaton 7

Frederick Douglass 32, Largo 0

Havre de Grace 21, Bohemia Manor 6

Howard 13, Reservoir 12

Huntingtown 22, Chopticon 7

Joppatowne 12, North East 2

Kent Island 42, Stephen Decatur 13

Landon 41, McKinley, D.C. 0

Lansdowne 12, Loch Raven 2

Leonardtown 32, St. Charles 0

Liberty 37, Manchester Valley 30

Linganore 25, Walkersville 12

Long Reach 18, Mt. Hebron 6

McDonogh School 41, St. Mary's 6

Milford Mill 57, Overlea 0

Montgomery Blair 30, Northwood 0

Mountain Ridge 31, Allegany 0

New Town 28, Kenwood 24

North Caroline 49, Kent County 7

North Hagerstown 0, Tuscarora 0

Northern - Cal 32, Great Mills 0

Northern Garrett 46, Clear Spring 8

Northwest - Mtg 42, Gaithersburg 0

Oakdale 34, Middletown 19

Oakland Mills 42, Hammond 20

Old Mill 48, Arundel 3

Owings Mills 34, Hereford 16

Oxon Hill 17, Hyattsville Northwestern 12

Paint Branch 51, Springbrook 6

Poolesville 34, Watkins Mill 6

Quince Orchard 63, Walter Johnson 28

Reginald Lewis 20, Carver Vo-Tech 6

Richard Montgomery 13, Seneca Valley 0

Rising Sun 48, Patterson Mill 14

River Hill 27, Marriotts Ridge 7

Rock Creek Christian Academy 22, Johnson Central, Ky. 14

Rockville 24, Magruder 13

Saint James 41, Williamsport 13

Saint Paul's Boys 41, Annapolis Area Christian 0

Severna Park 39, North County 0

Sherwood 21, Blake 6

Smithsburg 15, South Hagerstown 14

Snow Hill 56, Arcadia, Va. 24

South Carroll 16, Westminster 7

South River 35, Glen Burnie 0

St. Frances Academy 50, Good Counsel 7

St. Mary's Ryken 45, Urbana 27

Thomas Johnson 27, Catoctin 20

Winston Churchill 7, Bethesda 0

Wise 51, Laurel 7

Woodlawn 19, Randallstown 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

