Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen 20, Elkton 16
Albert Einstein 47, Walt Whitman 6
Archbishop Spalding 49, Archbishop Curley 0
Atholton 57, Centennial 12
Baltimore Douglass 19, Lake Clifton 0
Baltimore Poly 32, Edmondson-Westside 16
Bel Air 28, North Harford 6
Broadneck 38, Bullis 7
Brunswick 21, Boonsboro 13
C. H. Flowers 14, Eleanor Roosevelt 7
Cambridge/SD 32, James M. Bennett 14
Clarksburg 13, Wootton 6
Col. Richardson 61, Washington 0
Concordia Prep 14, Avalon 12
Dematha 38, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 0
Dundalk 14, Perry Hall 7
Edgewood 54, C. Milton Wright 22
Fairmont Heights 40, Friendly 0
Fallston 21, Perryville 13
Francis Scott Key 16, Winters Mill 0
Frederick 63, Wheaton 7
Frederick Douglass 32, Largo 0
Havre de Grace 21, Bohemia Manor 6
Howard 13, Reservoir 12
Huntingtown 22, Chopticon 7
Joppatowne 12, North East 2
Kent Island 42, Stephen Decatur 13
Landon 41, McKinley, D.C. 0
Lansdowne 12, Loch Raven 2
Leonardtown 32, St. Charles 0
Liberty 37, Manchester Valley 30
Linganore 25, Walkersville 12
Long Reach 18, Mt. Hebron 6
McDonogh School 41, St. Mary's 6
Milford Mill 57, Overlea 0
Montgomery Blair 30, Northwood 0
Mountain Ridge 31, Allegany 0
New Town 28, Kenwood 24
North Caroline 49, Kent County 7
North Hagerstown 0, Tuscarora 0
Northern - Cal 32, Great Mills 0
Northern Garrett 46, Clear Spring 8
Northwest - Mtg 42, Gaithersburg 0
Oakdale 34, Middletown 19
Oakland Mills 42, Hammond 20
Old Mill 48, Arundel 3
Owings Mills 34, Hereford 16
Oxon Hill 17, Hyattsville Northwestern 12
Paint Branch 51, Springbrook 6
Poolesville 34, Watkins Mill 6
Quince Orchard 63, Walter Johnson 28
Reginald Lewis 20, Carver Vo-Tech 6
Richard Montgomery 13, Seneca Valley 0
Rising Sun 48, Patterson Mill 14
River Hill 27, Marriotts Ridge 7
Rock Creek Christian Academy 22, Johnson Central, Ky. 14
Rockville 24, Magruder 13
Saint James 41, Williamsport 13
Saint Paul's Boys 41, Annapolis Area Christian 0
Severna Park 39, North County 0
Sherwood 21, Blake 6
Smithsburg 15, South Hagerstown 14
Snow Hill 56, Arcadia, Va. 24
South Carroll 16, Westminster 7
South River 35, Glen Burnie 0
St. Frances Academy 50, Good Counsel 7
St. Mary's Ryken 45, Urbana 27
Thomas Johnson 27, Catoctin 20
Winston Churchill 7, Bethesda 0
Wise 51, Laurel 7
Woodlawn 19, Randallstown 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
