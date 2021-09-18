Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allentown 42, Lawrence 38

Barnegat 26, Jackson Liberty 0

Becton 27, Wood-Ridge 7

Bernards 42, Governor Livingston 7

Bishop Eustace Prep 18, Gloucester Catholic 16

Bogota 21, Weehawken 0

Boonton 37, Whippany Park 30

Bordentown 43, Palmyra 0

Brick Memorial 12, Howell 7

Bridgeton 27, Cumberland Regional 0

Burlington City 32, Riverside 0

Caldwell 38, Madison 0

Camden 48, Buena Regional 0

Cedar Creek 55, Absegami 0

Cedar Grove 51, Hopatcong 14

Central Regional 35, Freehold Township 0

Chatham 35, Mendham 0

Clayton 32, Wildwood 16

Clifton 31, Old Tappan 16

Colonia 33, South Plainfield 6

Cranford 45, Summit 8

DePaul Catholic 35, Pope John XXIII 3

Delaware Valley Regional 38, Voorhees 20

Delran 42, Cinnaminson 8

Delsea 47, Oakcrest 16

Donovan Catholic 34, Toms River North 13

Dumont 38, Indian Hills 14

East Brunswick 42, Perth Amboy 6

East Orange 52, Columbia 0

Eastern 34, Trenton Central 0

Eastside Paterson 24, Hackensack 7

Egg Harbor 42, Cherry Hill West 14

Fort Lee 43, Dover 6

Hammonton 13, Vineland 6

Harrison 19, Emerson 6

Hasbrouck Heights 28, Cresskill 0

Hillsborough 34, Franklin 13

Hillside 27, North Plainfield 7

Hopewell Valley Central 34, Ewing 28

Irvington 32, Hudson Catholic 26, OT

Kittatinny 28, Hackettstown 0

Lacey 29, Middletown North 26

Lakeland 33, Mahwah 7

Lenape 36, Notre Dame 6

Lincoln 44, Demarest 23

Lower Cape May Regional 34, Lindenwold 18

Manalapan 31, Holmdel 20

Manasquan 38, Ocean Township 7

Manville 41, Montclair Kimberley 0

Maple Shade 57, Schalick 0

Marlboro 32, Neptune 13

Memorial 10, Cliffside Park 8

Middle Township 38, Glassboro 14

Middlesex 27, Bound Brook 19

Middletown South 27, Jackson Memorial 0

Monroe 18, Hamilton West 13

Montville 24, Roxbury 16

Moorestown 21, Northern Burlington 13

Morris Catholic 56, Parsippany 13

Mountain Lakes 34, Lenape Valley 7

New Brunswick 15, Piscataway 14

North Bergen 28, Bloomfield 13

North Hunterdon 28, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 3

Northern Highlands 33, West Morris 30

Ocean City 34, Mainland Regional 6

Old Bridge 40, South Brunswick 11

Park Ridge 39, Butler 0

Passaic Tech 41, Paramus Catholic 6

Pennsauken 22, Camden Catholic 6

Pequannock 14, High Point 0

Phillipsburg 27, Hunterdon Central 0

Pingry 54, Newark Academy 7

Point Pleasant Boro 42, Asbury Park 14

Ramapo 41, Paterson Kennedy 6

Randolph 47, Mount Olive 28

Red Bank Catholic 49, Raritan 7

Red Bank Regional 14, Iselin Kennedy 6

Ridge 24, Bridgewater-Raritan 0

Ridgefield Park 40, West Milford 13

Ridgewood 24, Wayne Valley 0

Roselle 35, Metuchen 0

Rutherford 27, Hawthorne 21

Salem 41, Pleasantville 0

Sayreville 35, North Brunswick 22

Secaucus 46, North Arlington 42

Shawnee 42, Burlington Township 21

Shore Regional 21, Manchester 8

Somerville 45, Rahway 7

South Hunterdon 13, Jonathan Dayton 7

South River 26, Johnson 7

Sparta 31, Jefferson 14

St. Augustine 24, St. Joseph-Hammonton 7

St. John Vianney 43, Toms River East 0

Tenafly 65, Dickinson 8

Toms River South 14, Brick Memorial 12

Triton 17, Deptford 7

Vernon 33, North Warren 12

Verona 59, Hanover Park 56

Waldwick 39, Garfield 13

Warren Hills 35, Carteret 0

Washington Township 30, Clearview Regional 7

Wayne Hills 35, Passaic 6

Weequahic 28, Newark Central 0

West Essex 49, Barringer 7

West Orange 35, Livingston 0

West Side 27, Union City 14

Westfield 15, Watchung Hills 13

Williamstown 31, Kingsway 0

Winslow 44, Timber Creek 7

Woodbridge 33, Montgomery 0

Woodstown 36, Collingswood 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brearley vs. Roselle Park, ppd.

Hightstown vs. Robbinsville, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

