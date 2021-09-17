Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bald Eagle Area 42, Huntingdon 0

Bangor 35, Southern Lehigh 14

Bedford 21, Richland 13

Belle Vernon 49, West Mifflin 3

Benjamin Franklin 29, Roxborough 0

Bermudian Springs 41, Hanover 15

Bloomsburg 40, Midd-West 21

Cambria Heights 42, United 0

Canisius, N.Y. 35, McKeesport 14

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Carbondale 44, Hanover Area 0

Catasauqua 32, Panther Valley 6

Cedar Cliff 35, Red Land 21

Central Bucks West 27, Council Rock South 3

Central Dauphin East 27, Altoona 10

Central Martinsburg 49, Central Cambria 13

Central Valley 38, Blackhawk 3

Chartiers-Houston 29, Bethlehem Center 0

Cheltenham 33, Norristown 0

Chestnut Ridge 42, Bishop McCort 12

Claysburg-Kimmel 22, Tussey Mountain 14

Clearfield 42, Tyrone 12

Coatesville 35, Avon Grove 0

Cocalico 31, Garden Spot 20

Cochranton 34, Eisenhower 13

Crestwood 21, Western Wayne 0

Cumberland Valley 27, Carlisle 24

Curwensville 32, Glendale 29

Dallastown Area 47, South Western 14

Donegal 54, Annville-Cleona 27

Downingtown East 28, Bishop Shanahan 13

Downingtown West 48, Penn Wood 6

Dubois 34, Kane Area 6

East Pennsboro 27, Greencastle Antrim 19

Easton 30, Allentown Central Catholic 7

Elizabeth Forward 44, Brownsville 0

Emmaus 26, Whitehall 7

Ephrata 28, ELCO 7

Episcopal Academy 42, The Hill School 21

Fairview 34, Corry 20

Fort Cherry 35, Shenango 7

Fort Leboeuf 42, North East 6

Fox Chapel 13, Franklin Regional 9

Garnet Valley 61, Upper Darby 12

General McLane 54, Conneaut Area 8

Gettysburg 38, West York 21

Greater Latrobe 35, Mount Pleasant 0

Greensburg Salem 34, Knoch 13

Hampton 21, Armstrong 20

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 75, Palmyra 7

Hempfield 17, Exeter 14

Highlands 22, Mars 7

Holy Redeemer 31, Montrose 0

Honesdale 32, Riverside 15

Iroquois 14, Kennedy Catholic 12

Jeannette 28, Riverview 6

Kiski Area 41, Connellsville 7

Lakeland 14, Wallenpaupack 7

Lampeter-Strasburg 28, Solanco 14

Laurel 39, Beaver Falls 21

Laurel Highlands 32, Ringgold 29

Ligonier Valley 33, Frazier 6

Lower Dauphin 21, Mifflin County 3

Loyalsock 26, Danville 21

Manheim Central 43, Perkiomen Valley 40

Marple Newtown 21, Penncrest 9

McGuffey 41, Charleroi 0

Meadville 40, Harbor Creek 7

Mercyhurst Prep 28, Girard 12

Methacton 14, Pottstown 7

Middletown 42, Newport 7

Mifflinburg 25, Hughesville 12

Milton 42, Towanda 8

Minersville 47, Williams Valley 24

Moon 38, North Hills 7

Moshannon Valley 21, West Branch 0

Mount Carmel 21, Montoursville 7

Mount Lebanon 37, Canon-McMillan 7

Neshaminy 17, Souderton 6

New Oxford 22, Susquehannock 16

North Allegheny 61, Baldwin 14

North Penn 35, Upper Dublin 20

North Pocono 47, Tunkhannock 7

North Schuylkill 52, Palisades 12

Northampton 61, East Stroudsburg North 8

Northwestern 48, Saegertown 12

Northwestern Lehigh 49, Lehighton 7

Notre Dame-Green Pond 34, Northern Lehigh 27

Palmerton 54, Marian Catholic 0

Parkland 19, Bethlehem Freedom 15

Penn Cambria 41, Somerset 14

Penn Hills 14, Woodland Hills 13

Pennridge 35, Council Rock North 0

Penns Valley 35, Philipsburg-Osceola 20

Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Valley 0

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 55, New Hope-Solebury 0

Portage Area 23, North Star 12

Pottsville Nativity 36, Mahanoy Area 27

Quakertown 36, Abington 20

Ridley 45, Haverford 21

Rustin 23, Kennett 0

Sayre Area 36, Montgomery 16

Selinsgrove 42, Berwick 14

Shamokin 40, Nanticoke Area 13

Sharon 23, Oil City 0

Sharpsville 28, Jefferson Area, Ohio 21

Shikellamy 28, Wellsboro 14

Slippery Rock 34, Grove City 7

Smethport 40, Bucktail 0

South Fayette 28, Chartiers Valley 14

South Park 14, Yough 0

South Side 46, Carrick 0

South Williamsport 7, Athens 0

Southern Columbia 37, Wyoming Area 30

Southmoreland 33, South Allegheny 19

Spring Grove 36, Northeastern 21

St. Joseph's Prep 35, Gonzaga College, D.C. 3

Sto-Rox 19, Avonworth 16

Stroudsburg 23, Bethlehem Liberty 22

Thomas Jefferson 49, Trinity 7

Troy 35, North Penn-Mansfield 0

Twin Valley 68, Kutztown 22

Union Area 16, Rochester 0

Union/AC Valley(FB) 42, Otto-Eldred 0

Unionville 41, Sun Valley 13

Washington 57, Waynesburg Central 14

Waynesboro 29, West Perry 6

West Greene 48, California 22

West Lawn Wilson 50, Martin Luther King 8

Westmont Hilltop 56, Greater Johnstown 20

Williamsport 21, Central Mountain 14, OT

Wyoming Valley West 21, Abington Heights 7

York Catholic 41, Littlestown 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Apollo-Ridge vs. Freeport, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Imani Christian Academy, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

2 charged in robbery of Blues prospect at Gateway Arch

September 17, 2021 10:34 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 17, 2021 10:34 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service