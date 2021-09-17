Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Carroll 36, Marathon 7

Armwood 46, Strawberry Crest 0

Auburndale 20, Heritage 0

Baker County 42, Paxon 7

Baldwin 21, West Nassau County 13

Bartow 41, Victory Christian 7

Bartram Trail 24, Mandarin 8

Belleview 34, Lecanto 14

Berkeley Prep 56, Brandon 0

Bishop Kenny 36, Tocoi Creek 0

Bloomingdale 35, Lennard 21

Boca Raton Community 63, West Boca Raton Community 0

Bolles School 49, Fernandina Beach 14

Bradenton Christian 49, Indian Rocks 7

Branford 32, Zarephath 24

Bronson 56, Halifax Academy 0

Calvary Christian-Clearwater 37, First Academy-Orlando 14

Cardinal Gibbons 16, Buchholz 7

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 7, Buford, Ga. 0

Chiefland 14, Dixie County 7

Chiles 20, Madison County 14

Choctawhatchee 28, Ft. Walton Beach 6

Clay 34, Ridgeview 0

Clearwater Central Catholic 42, St. Petersburg Catholic 0

Countryside 36, River Ridge 28

Creekside 20, Sandalwood 16

Cypress Bay 10, West Broward 7

Deerfield Beach 29, Douglas 2

Dillard 50, Cooper City 0

Duval Charter 38, Old Plank Christian 0

Eau Gallie 35, Gateway 6

Ed White 40, Suwannee 24

Eustis 41, Horizon 8

First Baptist 48, Cardinal Mooney 25

Forest Hill 46, John I. Leonard 0

Fort Lauderdale 40, Olympic Heights 0

Gainesville 57, Matanzas 16

George Steinbrenner 35, Sickles 14

Gibbs 20, Dunedin 6

Glades Central 45, Santaluces 6

Goleman 60, American 6

Gulliver Prep 49, Benjamin 14

Haines City 46, Mulberry 6

Hardee 49, Avon Park 14

Hawthorne 48, Newberry 7

Hialeah Gardens 49, Mourning 0

Hudson 38, Weeki Wachee 6

IMG Academy-Blue 62, Jones 3

Jefferson 49, King 19

Jesuit 28, Hillsborough 7

Jupiter 34, Palm Beach Lakes 28

Keystone Heights 68, Umatilla 13

King's Academy 30, Glades Day 27

Kissimmee Osceola 40, Olympia 14

Lake Nona 37, Cypress Creek-Orlando 0

Lakeland Christian 24, Foundation Academy 21

Lakewood 34, Atlantic Community 28

Land O'Lakes 58, Brooksville Central 0

Leesburg 60, Lake Weir 0

Legacy Charter 51, Oasis 7

Liberty County 48, Franklin County 7

Mainland 35, Lake Minneola 6

Martin County 24, Seminole Ridge 6

Melbourne 28, St. Cloud 6

Menendez 41, Eastside 7

Miami Killian 40, Miami Jackson 0

Miami Northwestern 42, Belen Jesuit 14

Miramar 7, South Broward 0

Mitchell 60, Leto 0

Munroe Day 19, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 9

Naples 57, Golden Gate 0

Nease 35, Atlantic Coast 14

New Smyrna Beach 21, South Lake 7

Newsome 17, Durant 7

Ocala Forest 15, West Port 12

Ocala Trinity Catholic 14, Carrollwood Day 0

Oviedo Master's Academy 39, Windermere Prep 7

Palm Beach Gardens 30, Wellington 23, OT

Palmetto 27, Manatee 9

Palmetto Ridge 17, North Port 0

Pembroke Pines 34, Immokalee 27, OT

Pompano Beach 21, Spanish River 13

Ponte Vedra 27, First Coast 7

Port Orange Atlantic 26, Pine Ridge 24

Raines 31, Andrew Jackson 14

Ribault 27, Westside 0

Ridge Community 36, Winter Haven 26

Riverside 41, Orange Park 9

Sanford Seminole 27, Flagler Palm Coast 3

Sarasota Riverview 21, Sebring 14

Satellite 44, Titusville 6

Seminole Osceola 48, Parrish Community 8

South Fort Myers 21, Barron Collier 10

Southwest Florida Christian 21, Keswick Christian 6

Springstead 24, Pasco 0

Spruce Creek 48, Lake Howell 0

St. Augustine 54, Middleburg 37

St. Edward's 13, Eagle's View 12

St. Petersburg Canterbury 26, Academy at the Lakes 0

St. Petersburg Northeast 50, St. Petersburg 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Monsignor Pace 6

Sumner 41, Spoto 12

Sunlake 35, Fivay 0

Sweet Water, Ala. 39, Jay 7

Tavares 55, Lake Buena Vista 0

Terry Parker 14, Yulee 13

The Villages 28, East Lake 25

Treasure Coast 26, Bishop Moore 7

Trinity Christian-Deltona 7, St. Joseph Academy 6

Union County 28, P.K. Yonge 13

University Christian 27, Bradford 20

Venice 49, Sarasota 13

Vero Beach 40, North Marion 15

Wakulla 10, Godby 9

Walton 34, Maclay 6

West Florida 51, Arnold 0

West Oaks 40, Young Kids In Motion 0

West Orange 49, Windermere 0

Westland Hialeah 12, Miami Sunset 11

Wharton 28, Wiregrass Ranch 17

Wildwood 20, South Sumter 9

Winter Park 42, Orlando University 8

Wolfson 14, Christ's Church 6

Zephyrhills 34, Wesley Chapel 9

Zephyrhills Christian 58, Palm Beach Christian Prep 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Lee County vs. Lely, ppd. to Sep 18th.

Faith Christian vs. Oak Hall, ccd.

Fort Myers vs. Cape Coral, ppd. to Oct 8th.

Jensen Beach vs. Boynton Beach, ppd.

Karr, La. vs. Plantation American Heritage, ccd.

Lafayette vs. Hilliard, ppd. to Sep 20th.

Mariner vs. Estero, ppd. to Sep 20th.

North Fort Myers vs. Ida S. Baker, ppd. to Sep 20th.

Northview vs. Escambia Academy, Ala., ccd.

Out-of-Door Academy vs. Fort Myers Canterbury, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 17, 2021 10:22 PM

