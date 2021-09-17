Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Knoxville Fulton 54, Gibbs 26
Middle College 60, Westwood 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
The No. 11-ranked Florida Gators are underdogs this weekend.
Playing top-ranked Alabama, even in the home confines of the Swamp, will do that. Oddsmakers have Alabama as a two-touchdown favorite, as of Friday afternoon, for Saturday's SEC showdown, according to CBS Sports.
Comments