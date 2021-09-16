Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Benedictine Military 51, Wayne County 7
Carver-Columbus 43, Shaw 7
Woodward Academy 55, Mundy's Mill 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
