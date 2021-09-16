Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Crystal Falls Forest Park 32, Stephenson 22
Summit Academy North 26, Detroit Leadership 22
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-19, 25-10
