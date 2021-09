Atlanta United FC hosts DC United after Martinez’s 2-goal game

DC United (10-10-4) vs. Atlanta United FC (8-7-9)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -109, DC United +289, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Josef Martinez leads Atlanta United FC into a matchup with DC United after scoring two goals against FC Cincinnati.

Atlanta United FC put together a 6-13-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-7-2 in home matches. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago and recorded 17 assists.

DC United finished 5-12-6 overall and 3-6-2 on the road a season ago. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Ronald Hernandez, Santiago Sosa, Amar Sejdic (injured), Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured).

DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured).