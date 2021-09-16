Rubin leads Real Salt Lake against Seattle following 2-goal outing

Seattle Sounders FC (13-4-6) vs. Real Salt Lake (9-9-6)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +124, Seattle +209, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake faces Seattle after Rubio Rubin scored two goals against San Jose.

Real Salt Lake finished 5-10-7 overall and 4-5-4 at home a season ago. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 40.

The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall a season ago while going 3-4-3 on the road. Seattle scored 52 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth, Andrew Brody, Bobby Wood, Zac MacMath, Everton Luiz.

Seattle: Jordy Delem (injured), Jordan Morris (injured).