Sports

Chicharito helps LA Galaxy tie Houston Dynamo 1-1

The Associated Press

CARSON, Calif.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Balcázar scored his 12th goal of the season to help the LA Galaxy tie the Houston Dynamo 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Chicharito pulled the Galaxy (11-8-5) even in the 61st minute, heading home Dejan Joveljic's entry for his fourth goal in four games.

Fabrice-Jean Picault scored for Houston (4-10-11) in the 13th minute with a sliding shot that rolled in. Houston is winless in 20 away matches, the longest active streak in MLS.

The Galaxy are winless in five games.

