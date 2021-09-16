Russell has goal and 2 assists, Sporting beats Minnesota 4-0

Sporting Kansas City forward Khiry Shelton shouts in celebration after scoring the opening goal against Minnesota United during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (Nick Tre. Smith/The Kansas City Star via AP) AP

Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell scored in the first half and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Kansas City (13-5-7) has scored in 28 consecutive home regular-season matches dating to August 2019, the longest active streak in MLS. Minnesota (8-8-7) has won just two of its last 13 away matches, including the playoffs.

Shelton headed in a rebound in the 14th minute to open the scoring. On Saturday, Kansas City scored two goals in the first six minutes — marking the first time Sporting has scored twice in the first 10 minutes of a match since 2013.

Salloi one-touched Russell’s pass to the penalty spot in the 36th. Russell scored on a penalty kick in the 45th after Shelton was taken down at the edge of the 18-yard box by goalkeeper Tyler Miller. Cameron Duke slotted home Russell’s cross in the 52nd.