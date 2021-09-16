Sports

DC United’s Kamara scores 3 goals, takes Golden Boot lead

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Ola Kamara scored three goals in the first half to take the lead for the Golden Boot award and D.C. United beat the Chicago Fire 3-0 on Wednesday night.

D.C. United (10-10-4) has won six of its last seven home matches. Chicago (6-13-5) lost for the ninth time on the road this season and has an MLS-low four away points.

Kamara leads MLS with 16 goals, two ahead of Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz.

Kamara scored on penalty kicks in ninth and 35th minutes, with stutter-step run-up's on both. Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth dove the wrong way on the first, and had a delayed reaction on the second.

Kamara completed the hat trick in the 44th. Paul Arriola sent a shot off the post that Julian Gressel gathered at the far post and sent back across for Kamara's header.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

WADA warns Russia not to interfere in anti-doping work

September 16, 2021 6:07 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service