Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alden-Conger def. Madelia, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15

BOLD def. Minnewaska, 25-19, 25-17, 25-7

Barnesville def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-10, 25-16, 25-21

Barnum def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15

Blackduck def. Bagley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-21

Blue Earth Area def. Fairmont, 22-25, 29-27, 25-9, 25-16

Breckenridge def. Underwood, 25-14, 25-13, 25-21

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-23, 14-25, 25-20, 25-22

Byron def. Lake City, 25-18, 26-24, 25-15

Canby def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14

Cannon Falls def. Hastings, 25-6, 25-17, 25-4

Chanhassen def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-4, 25-13, 25-14

Chaska def. Waconia, 25-22, 25-19, 19-25

Cleveland def. Sibley East, 26-28, 25-15, 25-9, 25-11

Climax def. Park Christian, 25-21, 25-12, 16-25, 25-13

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Bemidji, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19

Eagan def. Eastview, 25-18, 25-10, 25-14

East Grand Forks def. NCEUH, 25-23, 25-13, 26-24

Fillmore Central def. Winona Cotter, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

Grand Meadow def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-16, 25-9, 25-18

Henning def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-7, 25-19, 25-23

Hermantown def. Greenway, 25-15, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18

Hill City def. McGregor, 25-7, 25-9, 25-6

Kasson-Mantorville def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23

Kimball def. Litchfield, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 19-25, 15-8

LILA def. Hmong Academy, 25-14, 25-9, 25-18

Lakeville North def. Apple Valley, 25-17, 25-14, 25-9

Math and Science Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-22, 25-14, 16-25, 25-17

Minneapolis Washburn def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-9, 23-25, 25-15, 25-9

Minnehaha Academy def. Providence Academy, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20

Montevideo def. Melrose, 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-14

Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Northland, 25-7, 25-7, 25-14

New Prague def. Bloomington Jefferson, 21-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18

Nicollet def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20

North Branch def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-10, 25-12, 25-19

Osakis def. Holdingford, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15

Pine City def. East Central, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Renville County West, 25-7, 25-9, 21-25, 25-15

Sebeka def. Park Rapids, 28-26, 25-16, 25-16

Shakopee def. Lakeville South, 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 25-15

South Ridge def. Silver Bay, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Southland def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10

Springfield def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-17, 26-24, 25-20

St. Michael-Albertville def. Elk River, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16

Thief River Falls def. Crookston, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-8, 25-11, 27-29, 25-14

Watertown-Mayer def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

