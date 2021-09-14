Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alden-Conger def. Madelia, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15
BOLD def. Minnewaska, 25-19, 25-17, 25-7
Barnesville def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-10, 25-16, 25-21
Barnum def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15
Blackduck def. Bagley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-21
Blue Earth Area def. Fairmont, 22-25, 29-27, 25-9, 25-16
Breckenridge def. Underwood, 25-14, 25-13, 25-21
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-23, 14-25, 25-20, 25-22
Byron def. Lake City, 25-18, 26-24, 25-15
Canby def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14
Cannon Falls def. Hastings, 25-6, 25-17, 25-4
Chanhassen def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-4, 25-13, 25-14
Chaska def. Waconia, 25-22, 25-19, 19-25
Cleveland def. Sibley East, 26-28, 25-15, 25-9, 25-11
Climax def. Park Christian, 25-21, 25-12, 16-25, 25-13
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Bemidji, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19
Eagan def. Eastview, 25-18, 25-10, 25-14
East Grand Forks def. NCEUH, 25-23, 25-13, 26-24
Fillmore Central def. Winona Cotter, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
Grand Meadow def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-16, 25-9, 25-18
Henning def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-7, 25-19, 25-23
Hermantown def. Greenway, 25-15, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18
Hill City def. McGregor, 25-7, 25-9, 25-6
Kasson-Mantorville def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23
Kimball def. Litchfield, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 19-25, 15-8
LILA def. Hmong Academy, 25-14, 25-9, 25-18
Lakeville North def. Apple Valley, 25-17, 25-14, 25-9
Math and Science Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-22, 25-14, 16-25, 25-17
Minneapolis Washburn def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-9, 23-25, 25-15, 25-9
Minnehaha Academy def. Providence Academy, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20
Montevideo def. Melrose, 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-14
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Northland, 25-7, 25-7, 25-14
New Prague def. Bloomington Jefferson, 21-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18
Nicollet def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20
North Branch def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-10, 25-12, 25-19
Osakis def. Holdingford, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15
Pine City def. East Central, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Renville County West, 25-7, 25-9, 21-25, 25-15
Sebeka def. Park Rapids, 28-26, 25-16, 25-16
Shakopee def. Lakeville South, 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 25-15
South Ridge def. Silver Bay, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
Southland def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10
Springfield def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-17, 26-24, 25-20
St. Michael-Albertville def. Elk River, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16
Thief River Falls def. Crookston, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-8, 25-11, 27-29, 25-14
Watertown-Mayer def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
