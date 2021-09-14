Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-11, 25-7, 25-8
Baltic def. West Central, 25-21, 25-12, 22-25, 25-22
Bison def. Newell, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 25-11, 25-18, 25-17
Bridgewater-Emery def. Freeman, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23
Chamberlain def. Todd County, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14
Chester def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22
DeSmet def. Sioux Valley, 23-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-11
Deubrook def. Webster, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lennox, 25-18, 31-29, 25-16
Faulkton def. Leola/Frederick, 25-11, 25-16, 25-17
Florence/Henry def. Clark/Willow Lake, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24, 25-17
Gayville-Volin def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11
Hanson def. Canistota, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 8-25, 17-15
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-13, 25-11, 25-16
Howard def. Menno, 25-19, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18
Langford def. North Central Co-Op, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13
Madison def. Ethan, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17
Milbank def. Waubay/Summit, 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 15-8
Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 25-11, 25-16, 33-31
Northwestern def. Miller, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Iroquois, 25-16, 25-22, 25-10
Parkston def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-12, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17
Rapid City Christian def. Philip, 25-19, 18-25, 25-11, 25-16
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Wessington Springs, 25-8, 25-17, 25-21
Sioux Falls Christian def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-18, 25-11, 25-21
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Watertown, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Crow Creek, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24
Tea Area def. Parker, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17
Warner def. Ipswich, 25-17, 25-12, 25-22
Wilmot def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17
Winner def. Lyman, 25-15, 25-15, 25-8
Yankton def. Huron, 23-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15, 15-10
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
