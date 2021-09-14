White Sox reinstate Giolito, Anderson in flurry of moves

The AL-Central leading Chicago White Sox reinstated right-hander Lucas Giolito and All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson from the 10-day injured list and placed both in the starting lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Giolito was set to take the mound for the first time since Aug. 31, when he suffered a strained left hamstring against Pittsburgh. An All-Star in 2019, he’s 9-9 with a 3.69 ERA this season.

Anderson was batting leadoff after being out since Aug. 28, also with a left hamstring strain. The 2019 AL batting champion is hitting .302 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs.

Manager Tony La Russa said Anderson may play every other day as he rounds back into shape. La Russa is trying to keep his stars rested for what Chicago hopes will be a deep postseason run.

The White Sox entered at 82-61 and 12 games ahead of second-place Cleveland. Chicago’s magic number for clinching the division was nine.

“Getting Tim back, he’s our igniter,” La Russa said. “We’ve played for so long waiting to get some guys back healthy. On the position players (we have) now, that’s a really good-looking team.”

The White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sept. 10 with lower back inflammation and right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 11 with a right index finger laceration.

The White Sox recalled catcher Zack Collins and left-handed reliever Jace Fry from Triple-A Charlotte. Chicago optioned catcher Seby Zavala and infielder Danny Mendick to Charlotte.

Angels manager Joe Maddon was set to make his first appearance in Chicago since leaving the crosstown Cubs after the 2019 season. Maddon managed the Cubs for five seasons, leading them to the postseason four times and a World Series win in 2016 that ended the team’s 108-year championship drought.