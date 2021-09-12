Sports

Kamara scores 13th goal, DC United ties Red Bulls 1-1

The Associated Press

HARRISON, N.J.

Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick for his 13th goal of the season and D.C. United tied the New York Red Bulls 1-1 on Saturday.

D.C. United (9-10-4) snapped a two-match road losing streak. New York (6-10-5) has lost five of its last eight games — with two draws.

Kamara's goal in the 44th minute moved him within one of Seattle’s Raul Ruidiaz in the race for Golden Boot.

Dru Yearwood scored in the fifth minute with a shot from distance. Patryk Klimala stole it deep in United territory and found Yearwood open at the top of the box for his fifth assist of the season.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Football

Key defensive stops power Seahawks to 28-16 win over Colts

September 12, 2021 4:28 PM

National

Lucky cat: Falling feline gets saved at Miami football game

September 12, 2021 4:44 PM

Football

Mike Preston: Why this season opener is one of the most important in Ravens history

September 12, 2021 4:24 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service