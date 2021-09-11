Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Gateway 36, Roosevelt 14

Hazelwood East 20, McCluer North 14

Knox County 50, Northland Christian 6

Lee's Summit Community Christian 33, Hogan Prep 8

Lift for Life Academy 38, Burroughs 20

MICDS 49, Westminster Christian 14

McCluer 54, Clayton 14

Odessa 49, Marshall 0

St. Dominic 44, St. Charles 6

Vashon 20, Soldan International 6

Windsor 32, University Academy Charter 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

