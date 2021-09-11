Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
Cypress Fairbanks 59, Katy Taylor 15
Fort Bend Travis 20, Cypress Falls 13
Houston Lamar 42, Beaumont West Brook 18
Houston Stratford 21, Fort Bend Dulles 13
Humble 32, Aldine MacArthur 0
Humble Atascocita 43, Klein Oak 21
Pasadena South Houston 43, Santa Fe 0
Pearland Dawson 26, Richmond George Ranch 13
CLASS 5A=
Manor 20, Fulshear 14
CLASS 3A=
Dallas Madison 34, Dallas Lincoln 21
West 47, Orange Grove 30
CLASS 2A=
Olton 56, Texico, N.M. 22
CLASS 1A=
Rising Star 64, Trent 13
OTHER=
Katy Tompkins 28, Klein Collins 13
Santa Margarita , Calif. 31, FW Nolan 13
