Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Johnson Central 42, Cahokia, Ill. 36
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Johnson Central 42, Cahokia, Ill. 36
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored twice on his return to Manchester United after 12 years in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle in the English Premier League.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments