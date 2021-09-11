Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexandria 31, Blackford 28
Mississinewa 47, Madison-Grant 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexandria 31, Blackford 28
Mississinewa 47, Madison-Grant 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellaire, Ohio 14, Wheeling Central 7KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments