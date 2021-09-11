Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Casper Natrona 45, Laramie 0
Cheyenne East 27, Campbell County 21
Douglas 51, Belle Fourche, S.D. 0
Kemmerer 20, Pinedale 0
Little Snake River 66, Encampment 24
Lovell 20, Mountain View 7
Lyman 30, Cokeville 20
Pine Bluffs 32, Lusk 8
Powell 35, Lander 13
Rock Springs 52, Casper Kelly Walsh 0
Saratoga 34, Moorcroft 6
Sheridan 31, Cheyenne Central 20
Shoshoni 27, Rocky Mountain 10
Southeast 26, Lingle-Fort Laramie 6
Thunder Basin 45, Cheyenne South 6
Tongue River 12, Burns 8
Torrington 34, Glenrock 0
Wheatland 20, Big Horn 13
Wright 53, Wyoming Indian 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
