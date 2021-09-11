No. 17 Coastal Carolina wins third staight over Kansas 49-22

Coastal Carolina wide receiver Kameron Brown, right, catches a pass next to Kansas cornerback Jacobee Bryant during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Conway, S.C., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) AP

Reese White ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns, Grayson McCall threw for two scores and ran for a third and No. 17 Coastal Carolina beat Kansas for the third straight season, 49-22 on Friday night.

Coastal Carolina (2-0) hosted a Power Five team for the first time in its five seasons in the FBS and the Jayhawks (1-1) didn't have the firepower to spoil the home team's “White Out” promotion in front of the largest crowd here ever at 17,697.

The Chanticleers' wins at Kansas the last two years certainly raised eyebrows. This one wasn't much of a shocker as Coastal Carolina showed off a deep, talented offense and a relentless defense to put away its Big 12 Conference opponent.

White had touchdown runs of 2, 19 and 3 yards against Kansas after two touchdowns in team's 52-14 opening victory over The Citadel last week. McCall began the scoring with a 33-yard TD pass to Jaivon Heiligh, then had a 2-yard scoring run.

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean, a North Texas transfer, had touchdown runs of 34 and 46 yards as the Jayhawks drew to 28-22 midway through the third quarter.

However, the Chants responded with White's final two touchdowns to open up a 20-point lead.

Kansas entered after snapping a 13-game losing streak in the opener and hoped to keep the momentum going on Coastal's teal blue turf.

But the Chanticleers and McCall proved too potent for first year Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold's program. They scored on three of their first four possessions and got a blocked punt for a TD by Alex Spillum to take a 28-9 lead.

McCall finished 17-of-21 passing for 245 yards. Heiligh had six catches for 122 yards, his fourth consecutive game with 100-plus receiving yards.

Spillum, a speedy, 6-foot-2, 190-pound safey, blew through the line to block the punt deep in Kansas territory. He followed the ball into the end zone and covered up for the score.

About the only mistake Coastal Carolina made was exhuberance. What looked like an interception by cornerback D'Jordan Strong was celebrated wildly by Coastal's players. An unsportsmanlike conduct flag few for excessive celebration and, when the pick was overturned on review, Kansas had the ball back and a first down.

The Jayhawks continued on a 66-yard touchdown drive for their last lead, 9-7.

Bean led Kansas with 102 yards rushing.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: The best thing for the Jayhawks? Coastal Carolina comes off the schedule after beating Kansas the past three years. The Chants figured to be an easy takedown when the games were made, but Coastal turned this into a one-sided contest.

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers have an offense that has looked unstoppable through two games. McCall leads the way with NFL-caliber receivers like tight end Isaiah Likely and receiver Heiligh catching everything thrown their way. White has stabalized things at tailback in place of last year's top rusher, C.J. Marable.

UP NEXT

Kansas opens Big 12 Conference play at home against Baylor on Sept. 18.

Coastal Carolina travels to Buffalo on Sept. 18.