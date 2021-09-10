Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

C.E. Byrd 18, Tioga 3

Lakeside def. Block, forfeit

New Iberia Catholic def. Breaux Bridge, forfeit

Oakdale def. Ville Platte, forfeit

Oberlin def. North Central, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ascension Catholic vs. Country Day, ccd.

Ascension Christian School vs. Ben Franklin, ccd.

Assumption vs. McMain, ccd.

Belle Chasse vs. Riverdale, ccd.

Centerville vs. Thrive, ccd.

Covenant Christian Academy vs. Westminster Christian, ccd.

East Feliciana vs. South Plaquemines, ccd.

East Jefferson vs. Sci Academy, ccd.

Ellender vs. Terrebonne, ccd.

Fontainebleau vs. Walker, ccd.

Hammond vs. Dunham, ccd.

Hannan vs. E.D. White, ccd.

Harrison Central, Miss. vs. Slidell, ccd.

Independence vs. Livingston Collegiate Academy, ccd.

Jesuit vs. Saint Paul's, ccd.

Kentwood vs. Sumner, ccd.

King vs. Haynes Academy, ccd.

Lakeshore vs. Chalmette, ccd.

Mandeville vs. Hahnville, ccd.

Pearl River vs. Thomas Jefferson, ccd.

Plaquemine vs. East St. John, ccd.

Ponchatoula vs. H.L. Bourgeois, ccd.

Riverside Academy vs. Newman, ccd.

Rosenwald Collegiate vs. Lusher, ccd.

Ruston vs. Rummel, ccd.

Shaw vs. Landry/Walker, ccd.

South Terrebonne vs. McDonogh #35, ccd.

St. Amant vs. Booker T. Washington, ccd.

St. Charles Catholic vs. Lutcher, ccd.

St. James vs. West St. John, ccd.

St. Martin's vs. Fisher, ccd.

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Baton Rouge Episcopal, ccd.

Thibodaux vs. South Lafourche, ccd.

Vandebilt Catholic vs. Central Lafourche, ccd.

West Harrison, Miss. vs. St. Helena, ccd.

West Jefferson vs. Kennedy, ccd.

West Monroe vs. Brother Martin, ccd.

Woodlawn (BR) vs. Easton, ccd.

Zachary vs. Ehret, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

